Vicky Kaushal Shares Nostalgic Monsoon Memories From His School Days

After a long wait, the monsoons have finally hit the city and actor Vicky Kaushal, soon, took a trip down the memory lane on social media. Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal shared a selfie, which features the actor partly hiding his face between hands. Take a look:

Reminiscing his old school days in the caption, Vicky mentioned that in his school during the monsoons, he used to identify his friends with the colour of their raincoat. The picture features the actor keeping it casual in a white kurta. Ever since the lockdown has been imposed, Vicky has been sharing his quarantine shenanigans on social media, entertaining his fans.

Recently, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback picture, which features him genuflecting at the Golden Temple in Punjab. In the caption, Vicky wished peace and happiness to the ones who left for their heavenly abode. This comes after the news of Sushant Singh’s tragic demise. Take a look:

Vicky's last outing:

Starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the leading roles, Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship chronicles the thrilling adventures of a man, who is stuck in a haunted ship. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the much-anticipated movie is bankrolled by Dharma Productions. As per box office reports, the movie managed to rake in ₹40.94 crores during its run in theatres.

What's next?

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently having a packed schedule, as the actor has a slew of releases lined up in the coming year. He will be seen along with Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranveer Singh in the upcoming period-drama, Takht, which follows the story of lust for power and throne between family member. Kaushal will also be seen in the upcoming war-drama, Manekshaw. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie is based on the life of the army veteran, Sam Manekshaw. Reportedly, Vicky has been roped in for the Anees Bazmee directorial, ShaRaRaRa along with Sara Ali Khan. However, several news reports also claim that the makers are also considering Janhvi Kapoor for the female lead's role.

