Vicky Kaushal Shares Glimpse Of Him Seeking Blessings At Golden Temple; See Pic

Vicky Kaushal recently posted a picture of him on Instagram. In the picture, the actor is seen seeking blessings at the Golden Temple, Amritsar. Vicky Kaushal’s picture has a beautiful background of the Golden Temple and water. The actor is seen wearing a white kurta with bottoms. Not to miss, the saffron cloth wrapped around his head as he bows down for blessings.

The actor captioned the picture as, “Jo hai... jo chale gaye, saaryaan nu sukh shaanti bakshyo. 🙏🙏🙏” (Those who are here and those who are gone, I seek blessings and peace for everyone). Vicky Kaushal posted the picture two days after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Check out the post here.

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal posted a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput as he mourned the untimely death of the actor. He posted the picture with the caption, "Never got to know him well but this still feels like a blow to the gut. Can’t imagine the pain he was going through and the pain that his family and friends must be going through right now. May God give them strength. Rest in peace Sushant. 💔"

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday, as confirmed by Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Manoj Sharma. A postmortem of the actor's body has been conducted at Cooper Hospital, and the report has been submitted. The final rites were performed by the actor’s family at Vile Parle’s Pawan Hans crematorium. A few Bollywood celebs and co-star of Sushant, including Shradhha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rhea Chakraborty came to bid adieu to the actor.

Vicky Kaushal on the work front

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the movie Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. The movie received mixed reviews by critics but was still loved by his fans. His upcoming project consists of a biopic on freedom fighter Udham Singh who had assassinated Michael O'Dwyer. The cast, reportedly, will also feature other actors like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Bhumi Pednekar.

