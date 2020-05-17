Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khuranna, And Other B'town Stars Who Are Bringing "spexy" Back

Many of our Bollywood actors have always entertained the masses with their talent and impeccable acting abilities. But nowadays, the competition is becoming more challenging and actors are also impressing us with their hidden talents. The different style games that the actors play with amazing attires is just impeccable. Many of the B'Town actors such as Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kartik Aaryan, amongst others, have been sporting some funky and jaw-dropping "spexy" looks. Check out how these actors are making the usual glasses look cooler.

Vicky Kaushal, Dijit Dosanjh, Ayushmann Khuranna among others making specs look cooler-

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal gives a really cool pose in a blue and white t-shirt and track pants. Not to miss his amazing 'specs' look

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal

Vicky Kaushal's hilarious throwback picture in specs is just unmissable, have a look at this.

In this post, he captions, Daddy of all throwbacks! #me #6yearsago #tbt

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal

Vicky Kaushal in this funny look with three specs together and making some funny faces. See the post here-

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh in this specsy look is giving major goals in bringing specs back in the fashion industry.

Image courtesy: @team_diljit_dosanjh

Image courtesy: @team_diljit_dosanjh

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan looks really cute in these specs. He's here with director Imtiaz Ali at their shoot location

Image courtesy: @kartikaaryan

Kartik Aaryan looks good in specs and it is really suiting her personality in this picture, have a look-

Image courtesy: @kartikaaryan

Kartik Aaryan's jaw-dropping specs and shave look, just have a look at her pic and caption.

Kaise shave kar dun yaar ?

Yeh bhi sexy kam nahi hai 🤓

Image courtesy: @kartikaaryan

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is frequently seen in specs and he looks really dashing in them. Here is one of those look of Ayushmann Khurrana reading a book, while sitting on the stairs and a stylish specs.

Image courtesy: @ayushmannk

Ayushmann Khurrana posted this amazing picture of himself reading a book and wearing stylish specs on the World Book Day. Have a look at the post here-

Image courtesy: @ayushmannk

