Kriti Sanon's Songs From The Action Comedy Film 'Arjun Patiala' Alongside Diljit Dosanjh

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon and Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh were paired for the first time in the 2019 film Arjun Patiala. The action-comedy movie saw Diljit in the role of a police officer where Kriti played the role of a journalist as well as his love interest. The film was directed by Rohit Jugraj and showcased the story of a police officer who fights crime and corruption in his town. Varun Sharma also played an important role in the film. Here are some peppy numbers from the movie Arjun Patiala.

ALSO READ| Check Kriti Sanon & Akshay's Adorable Pics As Fans Await Their Next Film 'Bachchan Pandey'

Main Deewana Tera

Main Deewana Tera was the first song track that was released from the Diljit-Kriti starrer. The video of Main Deewana Tera features all the three actors dancing on the tunes of the song crooned by Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi. Guru Randhawa even wrote the lyrics for the song while music was given by Sachin and Jigar.

Sachiya Mohabbatan

The movie Arjun Patiala is a cop spoof produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dinesh Vijan and Sandeep Leyzell under T-Series, Maddock Films and Bake My Cake Films. The romantic number titled Sachiya Mohabbatan is sung in the melodious voice of Sachet Tandon. The video of the song shows the time when the two protagonists fall in love.

ALSO READ| Times Kriti Sanon Rocked Her Vibrant Brown Hair Colour In Her Insta Posts

ALSO READ| When Kriti Sanon Revealed She Would Love To Work Opposite Hrithik Roshan

Crazy Habibi

The song Crazy Habibi vs Decent Munda is crooned by singer Guru Randhawa while the Arabic lyrics are given by Benny Dayal. The movie also features Ronit Roy and Pankaj Tripathi in supporting roles. Sunny Leone features in the song as Baby Narula especially for this dance number.

Dil Todeya

Dil Todeya is a heartbreak song from the film. The song is crooned by Diljit Dosanjh while the music is given by Sachin - Jigar and Guru Randhawa. The breakup of Kriti Sanon and Diljit in the plot of the film is perfectly captured in the soulful voice of Diljit Dosanjh.

ALSO READ| Check Kriti Sanon's Debut Hindi Movie 'Heropanti' Songs Featuring Tiger Shroff

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.