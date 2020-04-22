Diljit Dosanjh Impresses Fans With His Post-workout 'quarantine Baby' Selfie

Amid coronavirus lockdown, several Bollywood stars are spending their time doing odd jobs at home. Apart from posting cooking videos, it seems that Punjabi Superstar Diljit Dosanjh is working on his body as well. The actor recently shared his post-workout picture on his Twitter handle and called himself a “quarantine baby.”

Diljit Dosanjh shares a selfie on Twitter

The actor who impressed fans with his stellar performance in his last multi-starrer venture Good Newws can be seen working on his strength and body during the self-isolation period. The actor shared a mirror selfie on the social media which seems to from post his workout session, where he can be seen flaunting his pumped-up muscles and biceps. The actor captioned the post as a “quarantine baby” along with a biceps emoticon.

Fans of the star took to the comment section and dropped in their takes on the picture. Some were taken aback by the body of the star while others expressed their love for the star. One of the users wrote that after seeing his body, he kept aside his munching snacks as the user felt guilty of eating unhealthy snacks.

Another user commented that probably Diljit is preparing for some Hollywood movies. The user hinted the actor’s love for beauty mogul Kylie Jenner who might be the inspiration behind his workout regime. Another user expressed a co-incidence where he wrote that the user was watching Diljit’s concert and interview videos and suddenly his tweet popped up. He also expressed his happiness for being one of Diljit’s fans.

Bhaji tuadi body dekh ke main apna Bhujiye da packet side te rakhta (Unhealthy) guilty feel kar ke. — Sunderdeep Singh (@SSunderdeep) April 21, 2020

Workout, Angrezi Hollywood di tyari lagdi Dosanjhan wale di.. 😝😝Kylie awaza mardi hai..😬😬Galan marhiya tuhadia...🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ — 🖤N Grewal🖤 (@Ngrewal13) April 21, 2020

@diljitdosanjh Paaji Sabji Tah Regular Ban He Rahi Hai🙈 Mainu Lagda Tussi Excercise V Regular Kar Rahe Ho..💟😍 — Karan Deep Singh (@Karandosanjhian) April 22, 2020

Paahjii KAAFI LAMMI UMAR AA THODI ❤KAAFI DER TON TWADI CONCERT VIDEOS TE INTERVIEWS VEKH REHA C VAAR VAAR PROUD HOREHA C MAI KINNA LUCKY AAN @diljitdosanjh DA FAN AAN 🤤😭 EHNE CH TWADA TWEET AAGEYAA



Mainu Hor Nahi Kuj Chaidaa Merii Taan QUARANTINE tuuu ❤🤤🙈 — Aman Rajpal (@amanrajpal13) April 21, 2020

Muscular boy 💪💪 — Dharampreet singh (@Dharamp32412798) April 21, 2020

