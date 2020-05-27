Vicky Kaushal Concerned About Safety Of People Amid COVID-19, Says 'Kaam Toh Hota Rahega'

Many actors from Bollywood and all around the world have been missing the film sets and their shooting schedules. Celebrities have been vocal on how they miss being on set and the work they used to do prior to lockdown. Vicky Kaushal too had a say in this aspect and mentioned that he too is missing work and the set life. However, the actor maintained the fact that despite the desire to work, one must understand the situation.

Vicky Kaushal concerned for the safety of people, says 'Kaam toh hota rahega'

Vicky Kaushal, in an interview with a news portal, spoke about how he is currently concerned with people’s health amid the COVID-19 situation. The actor mentioned while he does miss being on sets, he is more focused towards the well-being of people and hence thinks that the restrictions are valid and necessary. Vicky continued saying that people’s health is a top priority as of now and work is an aspect that will happen eventually. Kaushal then added that he would love being back on set but for now, he does not mind staying at home with his near and dear ones.

According to an entertainment portal, Vicky Kaushal was all set to begin shooting for Takht in March; however, due to the lockdown, the shoot was halted. However, Vicky completed shooting for Sardar Udham Singh before the lockdown was imposed. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar and is one of the most anticipated films among fans of Vicky Kaushal. Besides work, Vicky celebrated his birthday on May 16 at home. The actor had mentioned to a news portal that he did not have a big party or celebration. Instead, his family members helped each other and baked a cake for him. Vicky then added that despite very few people, he enjoyed his birthday very much as he got to celebrate it with his dear ones. The actor stated that he has not had such a close and amazing celebration in a long time and hence he was fortunate to have one. According to a news portal, Vicky Kaushal has been indoors for over two months now and has not stepped out of his house in all this time.

