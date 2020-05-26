Mandana Karimi Of 'Bigg Boss' Fame Confirms That She Does Not Have Coronavirus

Mandana Karimi of Bigg Boss fame recently did a live video with all her fans wherein she went on to clarify to them that she has not contracted coronavirus but has instead, got an eye infection. Mandana Karimi revealed that she caught the infection after cleaning her house with some chemicals and rubbing her eyes accidentally after that. The Bigg Boss 9 contestant also showed her eyes to her fans which looked swollen and bruised.

Mandana Karimi cleared to her fans that she has not contracted coronavirus

Mandana Karimi thanked all her fans who were showing concern for her but went on to clarify to them that she has not got coronavirus. Talking further about her infection, Mandana Karimi revealed that she must have caught the infection due to the increased use of chemicals and sanitizers at her home. Furthermore, Mandana Karimi said that she rubbed her eyes accidentally after using the chemicals which must have led to the infection.

However, Mandana Karimi also spoke about the rumours of her catching coronavirus. To this, the Bigg Boss contestant said to her fans that they must educate themselves before giving out suggestions like these. Mandana Karimi further mentioned that when one does not know about the complete symptoms of coronavirus, they must not jump into conclusions and make assumptions like these. Take a look at the Bigg Boss contestants' live video wherein she rubbished the rumors of her catching coronavirus.

Mandana Karimi revealed that she has given her pet to a close friend owing to her infection

Mandana Karimi also said how she had to give her pet dog Elvis to one of her close friends owing to her infection. However, the Bigg Boss contestant clarified that she is not giving away her pet but has given him to her close friend as she cannot clean the house or take him out for a walk due to her condition. The Bigg Boss contestant also thanked her friend for agreeing to take care of her pet dog, Elvis.

Mandana also informed her fans in the video to be careful while using the sanitizers as they may affect the eyes. The Bigg Boss contestant was also all thanks to them for their immense love and concern for her health. The Main Aur Charles actor also advised her fans on a concluding note to take help from their doctor virtually in case they are feeling sick and not to go all the way to the hospital.

