Dheeraj Dhoopar Gives The Finger To Coronavirus But With Love; Pic Inside

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is a widely popular Indian television actor, mostly known for shows like Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, and Sasural Simar Ka, has been quite active on social media amidst the coronavirus lockdown. The actor has been posting about what he has been up to during the COVID lockdown. He recently posted a photo where fans can see that the actor is giving the finger to the Coronavirus, but with love. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Dheeraj Dhoopar shows a finger to COVID-19

According to reports, actor Dheeraj Dhoopar has been spending some quality time at his home and is making the best use of time by paying attention to himself. He has been working out, cooking, and doing the household chore. He took to his official social media handle on May 26, 2020, and posted a photo that features him wearing a polka dot t-shirt. In the photo, fans and followers can also see him wearing shades as he gives the finger to coronavirus.

In the caption of this photo post, the actor mentioned that he is flicking the finger to the virus that has been haunting the whole world and has led to him being in a complete lockdown. However, anger has not taken him over and he knows how to be calm even under distress, which is evident from his social media posts and the caption on this latest post of his. He captioned the photo saying, "To Corona .. with love." Here is the Instagram post by the actor:

Previously, he had posted about how he is taking efforts to grow a man bun. In the post, he talks about how it is the quarantine day "sixty-something" and he has finished watching over 15 movies since the lockdown has started. He also stated that he is letting his quarantine hair flourish into a man-bun. In the post, which went on to garner over 98 thousand likes, fans see him facing sideways as he shows off his man bun. The actor is also doing crossword and is reading books to make the best use of time.

