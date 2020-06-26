Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?

Salman Khan has worked with several female actors to date. He is known to share great onscreen chemistry with actors like Karisma Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Katrina Kaif, and others. Salman Khan has also helped to launch actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Zareen Khan, and Saiee Manjrekar. Salman Khan’s films with Madhuri Dixit Nene and Kajol were widely acclaimed. They have appeared in several iconic movies over the years. Read more to find out who has better chemistry with Salman Khan, among Madhuri Dixit Nene and with Kajol:

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene films

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit have worked together in four films. In the year 1991, the two stars went on to star in the film Saajan. It is a romantic drama film that went on to garner massive critical acclaim and box-office success. It is one of the very few films where Khan does not end up with his lady love. The film featured a love triangle between Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Madhuri Dixit’s characters.

Salman Khan and Dixit also starred in Dil Tera Aashiq, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, and Hum Aapke Hain Kaun...! In the film Hum Aapke Hain Kaun...!, Salman Khan’s character falls in love with Dixit’s character. The film went on to become a massive box-office success and their chemistry in the film was adored by the fans. She also won several awards for this film.

Salman Khan and Kajol films

Salman Khan and Kajol have been seen in four films to date. These films include the 1995 fantasy action drama film Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, and Zero, where both the actors made a special appearance. But only in one of these films, the two end up together.

In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kajol’s character is in love with Shah Rukh Khan’s character, which is also the case in Karan Arjun. In the 1998 romantic comedy flick Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Salman Khan and Kajol played the characters of Suraj and Muskaan, respectively. The two fall in love with each other but face problems from Muskaan’s family. They eventually end up together.

