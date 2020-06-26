Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details

Actor Urvashi Rautela has recently joined the ranks of Bollywood actors who have starred in an international movie. Her highly anticipated international film titled Aislados has recently come out. It is a mini-documentary about a health crisis. She recently opened up about her experience working on the film. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Urvashi Rautela's international film releases

Actor Urvashi Rautela's fans have all the reasons to celebrate as her latest international film is out. She has played a role in Aislados, which has been released now. In an interview with a news daily, the actor said that she is truly ''grateful and blessed to have an international film''. She also said that it is a great honour for her to represent not only India but also the whole of Asia. She further said that she collaborated with a very famous international artist and it was very fulfilling for her.

Talking about her documentary film in the interview, the actor said it will show life around the world, and how everyone is dealing with health crises. It will also have some testimonies to cities that have come of an "apocalypse", said the actor. She further stated that this documentary will take the viewers to 30 countries and will show how life has been in these nations in the past few months. Talking about the film, she said that it will be "four-part-mini-documentary series". It will show a story of hope, strength, and resilience that the human race is showcasing in a fight against the current conditions.

Urvashi Rautela has starred in several Bollywood films till date. She is known for films like Singh Saab the Great, Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, and Pagalpanti. The actor has also appeared in web series. Rautela has been seen in music videos like LoveDose by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Laal Dupatta by Mika Singh, and Anupama Raag, Gal Ban Gayi by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Vidyut Jammwal, and Neha Kakkar, and Bijli Ki Taar by Tony Kakkar.

Rautela will be next seen in the comedy-drama film titled Virgin Bhanupriya. It is directed by Ajay Lohan and produced by Shreyans Mahendra Dhariwal. It will feature Rautela in the role of the titular character. The film was supposed to be released in the theatres but due to COVID-19 lockdown, it will be released on ZEE5.

