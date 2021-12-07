Vicky Kaushal Has His Future Planned With Katrina; Says He'll Show THIS Film To Grandkids

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's reported royal wedding is set to take place soon in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. The couple, along with their families, jetted off for their wedding venue on December 6, 2021. While the couple is yet to get married soon, Vicky Kaushal already has some plans for his future. The actor has also decided which movie he will show to his grandchildren and why.

Vicky Kaushal last starred in Shoojit Sircar's directorial Sardar Udham. The actor garnered a lot of praise for his portrayal of revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh. During a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Vicky Kaushal was asked about his experience of shooting the movie and how much the character that he played changed him as a person. In his answer, the actor revealed shooting the film was a meditative process for him as it was very grounding for him. The actor revealed sometimes he used to feel some emotions that he had never felt before, which was a liberating experience for him. The actor further added that these experiences made him a more mature person.

Later in the chat, the actor mentioned how he is proud to be a part of Shoojit Sircar's film. He asserted that he is always hungry for good scripts that can make him nervous and also inspire him at the same time. The actor said that he did not know if he would ever be able to pull that off but Sardar Udham is the movie that he can proudly show to his grandchildren.

More about Sardar Udham

Sardar Udham is the biopic of revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, known for the assassination of General Michael O'Dwyer in London to take revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Vicky Kaushal played the titular role while Banita Sandhu, Amol Parashar, Stephen Hogan and more played supporting characters. The film came out to be a massive success.

Details about Vicky Katrina wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are set to tie the knot on December 9, 2021, in Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. The couple will reportedly exchange vows in two different ceremonies: a Hindu ceremony with the pheras and a white wedding. The reported guest list of their wedding includes Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Akshay Kumar, Kabir Khan and more Bollywood celebs.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/@katrinakaif