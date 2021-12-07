Where Did Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Love Story Start; How Long They Have Been Dating

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's reported royal wedding is set to take place soon in Rajasthan. The two Bollywood stars are currently at their wedding venue, which is a 14th century Six Senses Fort Barwara, situated in the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park. Ahead of the wedding, their fans are wondering how did the couple's love story start. Here is the complete relationship timeline of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are rarely spotted together and have hardly addressed dating rumours. However, it is speculated that the couple began dating each other by the end of 2018. In a famous talk show, Katrina Kaif admitted that she and Vicky Kaushal would look good together and should do a movie. Later, when Vicky Kaushal appeared on the show, he acted of fainting hearing Katrina's statement.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif flirt at an award show

The then rumoured couple also appeared in several award shows and were seen flirting with each other. Once, Vicky Kaushal also suggested Katrina find a guy like him and get married. Katrina blushed at Vicky's remark and stayed silent. Vicky Kaushal even sang Mujhse Shaadi Karogi on stage and proposed to Katrina. The two were also seen sitting together in a few shows.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina's first public appearance

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif first public appearance at a Diwali party in Mumbai. The two were dressed in traditional outfits and garnered a lot of attention from their fans and paparazzi. Vicky Kaushal was also spotted entering Katrina's building at various instances, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown. The two also attended Shershaah's premiere together.

Sometime around Diwali, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif reportedly had a Roka ceremony at filmmaker Kabir Khan's house. The ceremony was strictly intimate and took place in the attendance of the couple's close family and friends. Katrina Kaif considers Kabir Khan as her brother and has worked with him in several films, including Ek Tha Tiger, New York and Phantom.

The couple is now set to tie the knot on 9 December 2021. The two jetted off to Jaipur from Mumbai on 6 Decembe and were papped at the airport. The couple's family has also arrived at the venue.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/@katrinakaif