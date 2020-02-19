Vicky Kaushal Receives A Surprise That Takes Him Down Memory Lane, See Pic

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for an upcoming movie Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The actor is collaborating with Dharma Productions for the movie. He would be portraying a lead character alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The actor is quite active on his Instagram profile updating his fans about his movies and the day to day happenings of his life. Recently, the actor received a mouth-watering surprise from his fans.

Vicky Kaushal received a special surprise from an entertainment portal team. He received several different cupcakes. Interestingly, these cupcakes had figurines of the characters that the actor had performed on-screen. It was a special gesture and Vicky Kaushal was all smiles as he posed for a picture with the delicious cupcakes.

These cupcakes had all of his characters he had performed on-screen. This includes Kamli from Sanju, Iqbal from Raazi, Vihaan from URI, Vicky from Manmarziyaan and Sea-Bird ship from his upcoming movie Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

About the movie Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is a film that will feature Vicky Kaushal alongside Siddhanth Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ashutosh Rana. It is one of the much-anticipated films of 2020. The film has been helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, who is also the writer of the film. This horror flick is said to be based on true events. The film is being produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. Bhoot: Part One: The Haunted Ship will hit the silver screens on February 21, 2020.

Image Courtesy: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

