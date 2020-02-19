Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' Gets A New Promo Clip | WATCH

Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is out with a new promo clip where the Bhoot is seen alongside Vicky Kaushal. In the film, we will be seeing Lust Stories actor Vicky Kaushal play the role of a survey officer of an abandoned ship. The production house shared yet another teaser of the horror film through Instagram as a part of the 'BhootScares' series. Take a look at the clip of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship here. In the teaser, Vicky Kaushal's character Prithvi is lured by his attachment to his loved one into another spine-chilling encounter with the supernatural.

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship new promo video:

In the teaser shared by Dharma Productions, the video starts with what looks like Vicky Kaushal being held on the floor against his will. By then we see Rahul (Siddharth Kapoor's character) coming in the ship looking for Prithvi. The teaser is then cut to Prithvi who is still held on the floor against his will and then we see a cross-legged ghost come in the scene. The ghost then moves closer to Vicky Kaushal as blood from his head stars to drip down. At the same time, we see Rahul getting a reading on Prithvi. He tries to look for him but the twist leaves the viewer in shock too. We then see the blood which dripped from Vicky’s head fall on the machine, after which Rahul looks up just to find Vicky Kaushal strangled by the ghost on the ceiling of the room. The 'Bhoot' attacks Rahul as the scene ends.

About the film

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is a film where we will be Vicky Kaushal alongside Siddhanth Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ashutosh Rana. It is one of the much-anticipated films of 2020. The film has been helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, who has also written of the film. This horror flick is said to be based on true events. The film is being produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. Bhoot: Part One: The Haunted Ship will release on February 21, 2020.

(Image courtesy: Vicky Kaushal Instagram)

