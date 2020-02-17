Vicky Kaushal Was An Absolutely Adorable Child And These Pics Are Proof

Vicky Kaushal is winning accolades in Bollywood for his back-to-back stellar performances in films. He has proved time and again that he is a versatile actor by playing different roles and working on different kind of scripts. He is a stylish actor is quite active on social media. The 31-year-old actor often shares his adorable childhood pictures on Instagram, take a look here.

Adorable childhood pictures of Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal was born in the year 1988 in Mumbai to Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal. His father was a stuntman and an action director in the industry and he made his proper debut as an actor with the 2015 release Masaan. His younger brother Sunny Kaushal is also an actor. Check out his adorable childhood pics below.

He looks adorable in the above pictures. Although it has been many years one can still recognise that face. He also shared a couple of pictures with his brother as children. Take a look at the pictures below.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for his upcoming release Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. The movie is slated to release on February 21, 2020. The actor is also working on multiple other projects such as Sardar Udhaam Singh, Takht and an untitled biopic movie on Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw.

