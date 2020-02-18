Vicky Kaushal Is 'shivering', And It Is Not Because Of Bhoot's Haunted Ship

Vicky Kaushal collaborated with Dabboo Ratnani, a popular celebrity photographer, for one of his calender and revealed the details of his shoot earlier today, that is on February 17, 2020. The actor is all set to release a range of photographs as he wrapped up the shoot recently. Vicky Kaushal is also busy promoting his next Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, which is part one of the horror franchise by Dharma Productions. The film is all set to release on February 21, 2020.

In the video shared by Dabboo Ratnani, Vicky Kaushal revealed that he has collaborated with Dabboo Ratnani for the first time ever. In his debut shoot, the theme involved a water shoot. He said that he finished the shoot with Daboo for his calendar. He did not reveal the direct details but instead described the whole shoot in adjectives like, “naked, wet, and special” as it is his first try.

Further describing the shoot, Vicky Kaushal said that he was wet and shivering throughout the shoot in water all thanks to Dabboo Ratnani. Then Dabboo Ratnani also entered into the frame. He jokingly said that Vicky took revenge by taking him into the cold water. According to the video, Vicky made Dabboo take a dip into the water. Further, Vicky thanked Dabboo Ratnani for involving him in the calendar. Dabboo Ratnani assured his viewers that the photographs will turn out great as it was a wonderful shoot. Vicky Kaushal signed off with cross fingers.

Watch the video here

Dabboo Ratnani shared the video on his Instagram. He wrote, “#btswithdabboo ❤️📸🗓 #dabbooratnanicalendar featuring @vickykaushal09 🤩 @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani Watch What #vickykaushal has to say about shooting for #dabbooratnanicalendar2020 ❣️ #25yearsofdabbooratnani 🧿😍 #dabbooratnani Artist #vickykaushal, Photography @dabbooratnani #bts by @manishadratnani #dabbooratnaniphotography". He also credited the whole team behind the shoot.

