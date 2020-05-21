Vicky Kaushal Looks Almost Cherubic In His Tribute To Comic Actor Charlie Chaplin; See Pic

Millennial heartthrob Vicky Kaushal shares a striking resemblance to legendary comic Charlie Chaplin in his latest Instagram update, don't you think? Oh wait! That's Vicky Kaushal's photoshopped image of himself as the iconic screen persona Charlie Chaplin. The actor shared the remarkable picture that has been garnering heaps of praises from his fans and tagged the artist as he paid tribute to the "G.O.A.T" -- Greatest Of All Time.

The Uri actor celebrated his 32nd birthday on May 16 and received blessings and love from all corners of the world as his fans and followers wished him on his special day. Vicky also shared a note of thanks for his fans and spoke about the unique birthday experience that he had amid the lockdown as he celebrated his birthday on Saturday indoors and with family.

In the heartfelt note, he wrote that he will always remember this birthday as it was spent under lockdown and quipped that not doing the dishes for a day made him feel like a king. He also shared that he was thankful to his fans who made him feel special through their wishes and kind gestures for him on his special day.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal rose to fame with his performance as Iqbal Syed in Raazi (2018) opposite Alia Bhatt. He later made headlines for his supporting role as Kamlesh ‘Kamli’ Kanhaiyalal Kapasai in Sanju (2018) along with Ranbir Kapoor. Vicky’s act as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) earned him his first-ever National Award for Best Actor.

What's next for Vicky Kaushal?

Vicky Kaushal is also set to star in the biopic of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Manoj Bajpayee. He will also reunite with his Uri director Aditya Dhar for The Immortal Ashwatthama and will also be a part of the historic drama film Takht. Kaushal will be essaying the role of Aurangzeb and Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the character of Dara Shikoh.

