WATCH: Vicky Kaushal Looks Unrecognizable In This Old Video From His Acting School Days

Vicky Kaushal has created a niche for himself in Bollywood. The actor made his debut in the 2015 film Masaan and further went on to give a blockbuster hit Uri: The Surgical Strike. Vicky is an avid social media user and is known for his witty captions and replying to his fans and other Bollywood actors. He has been gaining a lot of love from fans across the country for his hit film. Meanwhile, a throwback video of the actor has surfaced on the internet, wherein he can be seen in a South Indian avatar donning a lungi. Reportedly, the clip is from his acting school days.

Vicky Kaushal's acting school days video:

Workwise, the actor will be seen in Sardar Udham Singh, the film is directed by Shoojit Sircar and is expected to be released on October 20, 2020. Besides this film, Kaushal will be seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship and Takht. The actor has been cast opposite Bhumi Pednekar for Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. The actor is also going to part of the multi starrer film Takht. The film features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and several others in lead roles.

Actor's personal front:

According to reports, Vicky has been in the news for his alleged love affair with Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif. It was speculated that the two will be taking a trip together on New Year’s eve. And now, as per a report in a leading Indian daily, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif may be planning to become more open about their friendship with each other and will be spotted more often at events or various functions together. It all started when the two were being papped together on various occasions and were also seen attending B-town's Diwali party.

