Vicky Kaushal's Fan's Sweet Gesture Brings A Smile On The Actor's Face

Vicky Kaushal has created a niche for himself in Bollywood. The actor made his debut in the 2015 film Masaan and further went on to give a blockbuster hit Uri: The Surgical Strike. Vicky is an avid social media user and is known for his witty captions and replying to his fans and other Bollywood actors. He has been gaining a lot of love from fans across the country for his hit film. However, fans express their love for celebrities by writing letters or any such thing. What caught the attention and made Vicky’s day was a beautiful sketch that was made by one of his fans. The actor loved it so much that he posted it on his social media handle. Check out the sketch here.

Also read | Taapsee Pannu Calls Vicky Kaushal Her Worst Costar On No Filter Neha

The Raazi actor has been receiving much love from his fans, especially after his film Uri. Fans have been going gaga over the actor ever since. A fan of Vicky Kaushal presented him with a lovely sketch, the photo of which, the actor shared on social media. Vicky lauded this sweet gesture by his fan. Here’s the post.

Also read | Vicky Kaushal's The Immortal Ashwatthama Will Be Shot In Foreign Locations?

Vicky and Katrina's plan for New Year's

According to reports, Vicky has been in the news for his love alleged love affair with Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif. It was speculated that the two will be taking a trip together on New Year’s eve. And now, as per a report in a leading Indian daily, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif may be planning to become more open about their friendship with each other and will be spotted more often at events or various functions together. It all started when the two were being papped together on various occasions and were also seen attending B-town's Diwali party.

Also read | Ranveer Singh & Vicky Kaushal To Play THESE Characters In Takht. Details Inside

Also read | Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal To Take A New -year Trip Together? Here's What We Know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.