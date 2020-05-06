Vicky Kaushal Starrers That Fans Can Enjoy On Disney+ Hotstar

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented and charismatic actors with a huge fan base in Bollywood. Vicky Kaushal has made a great acting career by his remarkable performances in several hit films. He is one of those actors of the industry that has made a great achievement in acting in a very short period. Vicky Kaushal always melts the hearts of his fans with his cute looks and a warm smile. So, if you are a Vicky-Kaushal fan and want to binge-watch his movies, here are some movies of the star on Disney+ Hotstar that you can stream online-

Vicky Kaushal's Sanju, Masaan, among other films to watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Masaan

Vicky Kaushal started his acting career by playing his first leading role in the Neeraj Ghaywan directorial drama Masaan (2015). He starred in this film alongside Richa Chadha. Vicky Kaushal’s performance in Masaan won him the IIFA Award and Screen Awards under the category of the Best Male Debut, and a nomination for the Asian Film Award for Best Newcomer. Watch this Vicky Kaushal’s movie on Disney+ Hotstar and witness his amazing performance.

Sanju

'Sanju' movie is a biographical work based on Sanjay Dutt’s life. Vicky Kaushal played the role of Kamli, who was Sanjay’s best friend and Ranbir Kapoor portrayed the role of Sanjay Dutt. Vicky Kaushal gave his best efforts for the movie and took the role of Kamli to the next level. This film is one of the best ones to watch with your family on Disney+ Hotstar at home.

Zubaan

Zubaan, released in 2015, is an Indian musical drama film written and directed by Mozez Singh. The film stars Vicky Kaushal and Sarah Jane Dias in the lead roles along with Raaghavv Chanana in a crucial role. The story of the film revolves around a young boy who wants to become a big shot but after seeing the bad things and losing faith due to an incident in his life he instead chooses to pursue his passion of singing. Watch this Vicky Kaushal's film on Disney+ Hotstar and witness his amazing performance as Dilsher.

