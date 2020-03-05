Vicky Kaushal’s Journey From 'Masaan' To 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship' Is Noteworthy

Vicky Kaushal is inevitably one of the A-listed gen-next actors in Bollywood today. He is also amongst the few actors to have won a National Award to his kitty at an early phase of his career. Vicky Kaushal has successfully amassed an enviable fan-following and adulation in the hearts of the fans. From Masaan to his latest film Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, Vicky Kaushal has come a long way. Here is how his craft has evolved from his first film to his latest endeavour.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal's 'Masaan': Lesser-known Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Film

Masaan

Vicky Kaushal made his debut in Bollywood with this 2015 movie which was helmed by Neeraj Ghaywan. The film starred actors like Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi and Sudhir Mishra but Vicky's realistic act as the lovestruck Deepak struck a chord with all. Reportedly, the film still remains one of the most underrated works of Vicky Kaushal and the movie gained more visibility after he achieved considerable limelight.

The Sanju actor had moulded himself completely physically to look like a simple Varanasi boy who works in a cremation ghat. Vicky Kaushal's performance especially his chemistry with Shweta Tripathi was lauded by the fans. The movie reportedly was not successful at the box office but received an immense appreciation by the critics. But Vicky proved that he is here to stay with the film as it also won him the IIFA Award and Screen Awards under the Best Male Debut category along with a nomination for the Asian Film Award for Best Newcomer.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana To Vicky Kaushal; Bollywood Actors Who Rocked The Co-ords Trend

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship

Vicky Kaushal has now established himself as one of the most sought after actors in the industry so all eyes were on him as he explored the horror genre with this film for the first time. The movie is helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in a pivotal role. Vicky has reportedly undergone an extensive prepping for the movie, be it getting stepping into the shoes of the forlorn Prithvi who is battling his inner battles or learning how to dive. Reportedly, even though the film is failing to work wonders at the box office, Vicky Kaushal's gritty act is being appreciated by the masses. Vicky Kaushal has also inevitably upped his versatility quotient by exploring the horror genre effortlessly.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal Is A Fashion Inspiration For Sunny Kaushal; Here's Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.