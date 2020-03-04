Vicky Kaushal's 'Masaan': Lesser-known Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Film

Vicky Kaushal is one of the A-listed actors in Bollywood today. He is among the few actors to have won a National Award at the very beginning of his career. Vicky Kaushal has successfully created a huge fan-base and love in the hearts of the audience. The actor worked his way through the Bollywood industry with full dedication and focus, the results of which are evident from his recent successes.

Vicky Kaushal played his first leading role in the Neeraj Ghaywan directorial drama Masaan (2015), alongside Richa Chadha. His performance won him the IIFA Award and Screen Awards under the category of the Best Male Debut, and a nomination for the Asian Film Award for Best Newcomer, among other accolades. Here are the lesser-known facts about the film Masaan.

Lesser-known facts about Masaan

Masaan is dedicated to actor Sanjay Mishra's father.

Before coming for the shoot, Sanjay Mishra would take a dip into the river Ganga, every day.

Sanjay Mishra stayed on the banks of river Ganga in a small house away from the film's unit.

Every day, Sanjay Mishra would travel by boat to the shooting location.

Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkumar Rao were approached for the film, but it did not work out.

The director of the film, Neeraj Ghaywan, was the assistant director of Anurag Kashyap in Gangs of Wasseypur.

Neeraj Ghaywan planned the story of Masaan in 2012 and wanted Anurag Kashyap to produce it. However, due to Anurag’s tight schedule, he couldn't produce Masaan but promised Neeraj to produce one of his films the in future.

The ghats used during the shooting were not the original ghats where rituals happen but, were some virgin ghats which were modified to represent the original ghats of Varanasi.

