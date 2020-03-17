Vicky Kaushal Starrers Like 'Zubaan' And 'Geek Out' That Went Unnoticed

Vicky Kaushal has churned several Bollywood movie projects and has shown the audience his acting and performing skills. The Zubaan actor hit Bollywood's limelight with his exceptional work in Neeraj Ghaywan's Masaan. However, Masaan is not Vicky Kaushal's debut in Bollywood.

The Raazi actor had assisted Anurag Kashyap on his action drama hit, Gangs of Wasseypur. Vicky Kaushal later made his acting debut with Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana. He played the role of young Omi (the lead character) in the comedy-drama. Check out Vicky Kaushal similar unnoticed movies.

Zubaan

Vicky Kaushal starrer, Zubaan is a 2015's drama flick helmed by Mozez Singh. The film stars Vicky Kaushal and Sarah-Jane Dias in the lead roles. Even though Vicky Kaushal's realistic performance was appreciated, Zubaan did not do well at the box-office. The drama movie premises around a young boy aspiring to be a big shot but things change as he is pushed into the darker side that is there to be a big shot, instead, he walks down the path his father once walked.

Masaan

Masaan is Vicky Kaushal's lead role debut in Bollywood. The film released in 2015 was helmed by Neeraj Ghaywan. Masaan also stars Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi and Sudhir Mishra. Vicky Kaushal's realistic act as the lovestruck Deepak gained him a loyal fanbase. Reportedly, the film still remains one of the most underrated and unnoticed works of Vicky Kaushal. However, the movie gained more visibility after he achieved noteworthy limelight.

Raman Raghav 2.0

Raman Raghav 2.0 is a 2016 film starring Vicky Kaushal alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sobhita Dhulipala. The crime drama thriller is created by Anurag Kashyap. The plot of the film revolves around Ramanna, a maniac murderer, who finds a soulmate in Raghavan, a policeman, who inspects his murder cases. He tries to make Raghavan realise how they both are similar.

Love Per Square Foot

Love Per Square Foot is a Netflix movie released in the year 2018. The romantic comedy flick is directed by Anand Tiwari. In the film, Vicky Kaushal was seen sharing the screen with Angira Dhar. Love Per Square Foot revolves around two people who come together to buy a house and end up falling in love. It is one of the least famous movies by the Zubaan actor.

Geek Out

In 2013, Vicky Kaushal played the lead in a short film, Geek Out. The fantasy short drama was directed by Vasan Bala. Vicky played a regular guy who dreams of being a vigilante. The 10-minute movie was enough for him to show what he is capable of.

