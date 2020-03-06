Vicky Kaushal's 'Raman Raghav 2.0' Was Shot In Just 20 Days; Know More Interesting Facts

Vicky Kaushal is one of the A-listed actors in Bollywood today. He is among the few actors to have won a National Award at the very beginning of his career. He has successfully created a huge fan-base and love in the hearts of the audience. The actor worked his way through the Bollywood industry, with full dedication.

In 2016, Vicky Kaushal starred in Anurag Kashyap’s crime-drama thriller Raman Raghav 2.0, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sobhita Dhulipala. The plot of the film revolves around Ramanna, a maniac murderer, who finds a soulmate in Raghavan, a policeman, who inspects his murder cases. He tries to make Raghavan realize how they both are similar.

The film gained critical acclamation and both the actors were much appreciated for their acting skills in the film. Here are some lesser-known facts of Raman Raghav 2.0. Read ahead to know more-

Lesser-known facts of Raman Raghav 2.0

The movie was inspired from the real-life serial killer Raman Raghav who operated in Mumbai in the 1960s. However, it is not exactly a biopic. It is very much contemporary and hence the titled 2.0.

The entire film was shot in 20 days.

Sobhita Dhulipala made her acting debut in this movie.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was hospitalized thrice during the entire shoot of the movie.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that playing the part of Ramanna in Raman Raghav was mentally draining. In an interview with an entertainment daily, Nawazuddin said that once during the shoot of the film, he got unwell and was taken to a hospital. Later, he was told that while he was almost half-unconscious in the hospital, he was repeating his dialogues from the film.

The cocaine that Vicky Kaushal's character snorts in the film is actually a special powder made out of Glucon-D and Corn Starch. He practised inhaling this powder before giving his take.

Vicky Kaushal even had to consume more than 5-6 packets of Cigarette in a day in the process of shooting.

Anurag Kashyap wrote smaller scenes to make the film look bigger. While normal Hindi films have 70 scenes, this has around 220. It helped in making the film look bigger as the locations kept changing.

The film is made with a budget of Rs 3.5 crores.

The movie premiered at the Directors' Fortnight section at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. This was Anurag Kashyap's third film in five years to make it to Directors' Fortnight.

Raman Raghav is Anurag Kashyap and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s third film together.

A deleted scene from the film, that has Raghav's confession is available on YouTube.

Nawaazuddin Siddiqui's character was inspired by Raghubir Yadav who played Raman Raghav in Sriram Raghvan's short film.

While preparing for the role, Nawaazuddin Siddiqui had isolated himself from everyone for days

Nawaazuddin Siddiqui was attacked by dengue while shooting in some unhygienic areas for the film.

Anurag Kashyap wanted to add the Raman Raghav character in Bombay Velvet (2015) but later opted to make a full-fledged film.

