Vicky Kaushal Made His Debut With THIS Film And It's Not 'Masaan'

Vicky Kaushal is all geared up for his upcoming horror flick, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and marks Vicky Kaushal's first in the horror genre. The Lust Stories actor hit Bollywood's limelight with his outstanding work in Neeraj Ghaywan's Masaan (2015). However, Vicky Kaushal has been active in Bollywood since 2012.

The Raazi actor had assisted Anurag Kashyap on his action drama hit, Gangs of Wasseypur. Vicky Kaushal later made his acting debut with Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana. He played the role of young Omi (the lead character) in the comedy-drama. The grown-up Omi was played by Kunal Kapoor of Rang De Basanti.

Vicky Kaushal's short film - Geek Out

In 2013, Vicky Kaushal played the lead in a short film, Geek Out. The fantasy short drama was directed by Vasan Bala. Vicky played a regular guy who dreams of being a vigilante. The 10-minute movie was enough for him to show what he is capable of.

Vicky Kaushal also was a part of another Anurag Kashyap film, Bombay Velvet. The Uri actor had played the junior of detective Vishwas Kulkarni, played by Kay Kay Menon in the film. After his notable work in Bombay Velvet, Kaushal was offered his spotlight flick, Masaan. The 2015 release marked Vicky Kaushal on Bollywood's map.

Vicky Kaushal On His Struggling Days

In his recent interview with an entertainment daily, Vicky Kaushal shared few bits from his initial struggling days in the industry. The Sanju star revealed that he had knocked on doors to be on the film set, also, stood in queues for hours behind 150 people to land a role. He was also been rejected quite a few times. So now he doesn't crib when, at times, he has to wait for even three hours to shoot a scene, added Vicky.

