Vicky Kaushal's New Friend Won't Shake Hands, Knows The Social Distancing Game; See Pic

Vicky Kaushal steals hearts with his social media updates and his latest Instagram post is no exception. In the most adorably cute manner, the Manmarziyaan actor can be seen trying to get his new friend -- a rather indifferent dog -- to hold his hand. He captioned the cute post with a 'COVID precaution' twist as he wrote the words- "He knows..." as the dog would shake his hand or let anyone touch him.

During the lockdown period, Vicky Kaushal has been entertaining his social media fans by sharing different posts. In the last few days, the actor has posted several throwback photos where he can be seen horse riding, spending time on the beach with his mother, and stills from his successful Bollywood films. He has also been vocal about how he misses being on set and working.

However, Vicky Kaushal maintained the fact, in his recent interaction with a national daily, that despite the desire to work, one must understand the situation. The actor mentioned that while he misses being on sets, he is more focused towards the well-being of people and hence thinks that the restrictions are valid and necessary. Vicky stated that people’s health is a top priority as of now and work is an aspect that will happen eventually.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal rose to fame with his performance as Iqbal Syed in Raazi opposite Alia Bhatt. He later made headlines for his supporting role as Kamlesh ‘Kamli’ Kanhaiyalal Kapasai in Sanju along with Ranbir Kapoor. Vicky’s act as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in Uri: The Surgical Strike earned him his first-ever National Award for Best Actor.

What's next for Vicky Kaushal?

Vicky Kaushal is also set to star in the biopic of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Manoj Bajpayee. He will also reunite with his Uri director Aditya Dhar for The Immortal Ashwatthama and will also be a part of the historic drama film Takht. Kaushal will be essaying the role of Aurangzeb and Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the character of Dara Shikoh.

