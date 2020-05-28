Vicky Kaushal Hits 7 Mn Followers Mark On Instagram, Sends Flying Kisses For Fans

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal is known to post several interesting pictures and videos on social media. Recently, he hit the seven million mark on Instagram. The Love per Square Foot actor took to the photo-sharing platform and expressed his gratitude to fans and followers for their love. Read on to know more about the story:

Vicky Kaushal thanks fans

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most sought-after actors in the Hindi film industry. Over the years, he garnered more than seven million followers on Instagram. Recently, the actor shared a post on his official Instagram account and announced the major achievement of hitting the seven million followers mark on the platform. He thanked his fans and followers with an adorable photo. In the picture, Vicky Kaushal is looking elated and is giving flying kisses. He has written a heart-warming caption alongside his post. The actor wrote, “Hope my kisses come flying into your hearts. Parivaaar badh raha hai. Shukriya!”

After writing a beautiful text for his fans on social media, Vicky Kaushal added a short hashtag for seven million followers. Moreover, the Uri actor shared a kiss, heart, and a happy emoticon beside his caption. He has donned a bright orange hoodie in the picture. Take a look at Kaushal’s Instagram post for reaching the milestone.

Vicky Kaushal's quarantine days

During the lockdown period, Vicky Kaushal has been entertaining his social media fans by sharing different posts. Recently, he posting a sun-kissed selfie while lying on a bed or couch. He has donned a baby pink casual t-shirt on the photo. In the caption accompanying his post, the actor described how much he missed watching sunsets. Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Light jaa raha hai, light jaa raha hai!”...miss acknowledging sunsets like this. ☀️🎬🎥.”

Vicky Kaushal has also been sharing throwback photos on the platform. In the last few days, the actor has posted photos while doing horse riding, spending time on a beach with his mother, and stills from his successful Bollywood. Moreover, Kaushal has also showcased his funny side by sharing a hilarious meme video, which features a toddler trying to do a backflip but fails.

