Vicky Kaushal: "Offered To Pay For Movie Roles If Given A Chance, Asked For Their Budget"

Vicky Kaushal who rose to prominent stardom with last year's film, Uri: The Surgical Strike stated that he would often ask filmmakers for their budget after auditioning for them and even offer to pay if they allowed him to act in their projects. A report quoted the actor claiming that he would always get selected in the top two or three during auditions but was always rejected for his 'budget'. "When I said I would do in their budget, they would still reject me. Then I said I would work for free (laughs), they would still not take me. At last, I had to say that I would pay but give me work,” he said.

When asked about Uri, he stated that it was made by a debutant filmmaker and considering that he had never headlined a big film as such it was a huge responsibility. Talking about the film's success, Vicky stated that the film struck a chord and the audience accepted it, thus making it their 'own' which was a really special feeling. " If the content is good, people will support your film. Look what happened with Uri. People literally snatched Uri from us and made it their own", the actor asserted in an interview.

Vicky was recently seen in horror-thriller film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship that received a mild response at the box office. The film is a part of the horror franchise. Produced by Karan Johar, the horror-thriller flick also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana. The movie was released across India on February 21. Although the trailer garnered immense traction, the film received bad reviews.

