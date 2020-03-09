Vicky Kaushal's 'URI' Marked Mohit Raina's Debut, & Other Facts About The Film

Vicky Kaushal is one of the A-list actors in Bollywood today. Vicky has successfully created a huge fan-base. The actor worked his way through the Bollywood industry with full dedication and focus, the results of which are evident from his recent successes.

In 2019, Vicky Kaushal played the lead in the critically acclaimed URI: The Surgical Strike. The movie is helmed and penned by Aditya Dhar. Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal have also played pivotal roles in the film. The concept of the movie is based on the first-ever surgical strike that took place in India.

The plot of the film revolves around the Indian army special forces, who execute a covert operation, avenging the killing of fellow army men at their base by a terrorist group. The movie was extremely praised by the audience and Vicky Kaushal received his first National Award for URI: The Surgical Strike. Here’s a trivia about URI: The Surgical Strike, that you should know. Read ahead to know more-

Trivia about URI: The Surgical Strike

The filming of the fight and struggle scenes was done in Serbia.

Vicky Kaushal and all the supporting cast trained at the Mumbai naval bases in Cuffe Parade and Navy Nagar, where Army Captains and Majors taught them slithering, use of arms and ammunition, and other drills used by the armed forces.

Shishir Sharma and Vicky Kaushal played Pakistani officers and father-son in Raazi (2018). In URI: The Surgical Strike, the two reunited to play Indian Army Officers.

Vicky Kaushal would train daily for five hours and do three hours of military training in order to gain the stamina.

Paresh Rawal played the role of NSA Mr Ajit Doval, who has a huge hand in the investigation.

The teaser of the film was launched one day before the second anniversary of Surgical strike on 27 September 2018.

It is the debut film of Mohit Raina.

Paresh Rawal and his wife Swaroop Sampat have appeared in the same film for the first time. However, they don't share a scene in the film.

It is Vicky Kaushal's second film as an army officer after Raazi.

URI was made on a budget of ₹28.5 crores and went on to make ₹245 crores (Net Box Office) in India.

Reportedly, Vicky Kaushal had almost left the film, until his father, Shyam Kaushal, requested him not to do so.

Yami Gautam went under mix martial arts training for her character.

Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal reunited for URI, after working in Sanju (2018) together.

Shashwat received a National Award for the background music of this film.

