Vicky Kaushal & Varun Dhawan's Suave Blazer Looks That You Can Take Fashion Cues From

Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan are two of Bollywood's most talented and stylish actors. Vicky Kaushal has struggled his way to the top in the acting business. He is one of those actors of the industry who has achieved great success in a very short period. The actor has proved to be a game-changer after his movie URI managed to wow the audience.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan made his big debut with Student Of The Year and has since gone from strength-to-strength with a string of lovable performances. Both the actors are also active social media celebrities. Their fashion and styling are looked up to as fashion goals. Let's check out Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan's blazer looks from where you can take fashion cues.

Vicky Kaushal's Filmfare look:

Here, Vicky Kaushal stunned in a black blazer look. The picture is from his performance at the Filmfare Awards. Vicky Kaushal's blazer looked shiny and shimmery.

White Old-School Blazer

In this look, Vicky Kaushal donned a white old-school style blazer. The white blazer was paired with black pants and a black bow tie. The actor wore this outfit while hosting the Filmfare Awards.

Royal Stylish Blazer

Vicky Kaushal won Man of the Year award by a leading international fashion magazine. In the post announcing the same, the actor was seen in a royal blue silky blazer. Check out Vicky's outfit.

Varun Dhawan's Filmfare Blazer -

In this post, Varun Dhawan looked stunning in a dark royal blue suit. The velvet blazer was paired with a black bow tie. In the caption, Varun dropped a black heart.

Quirky Tie Suit

Here, Varun posed in a formal suit outfit paired with a similar coloured blazer. The entire outfit was complemented by Varun Dhawan's Paul Smith tie. Take a look at his outfit.

Varun Dhawan in White-Black Suit

Posing for a fashion magazine, Varun Dhawan was styled in a white-heavy linning blazer. However, his chic bow-tie took away the attention. The actor's blazer, tie and suit complemented each other.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal recently has announced his next film, Sam. The flick is a biopic based on the life story of Sam Manekshaw, who was a war hero during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. Whereas, Varun Dhawan is all set for the release of his upcoming film Coolie No. 1.

