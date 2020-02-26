Vicky Kaushal Wearing A Shark Hoodie Is Totally Goofy; See Pics

Vicky Kaushal was counted amidst most promising talents after he gave a stupendous performance in his debut film Masaan in (2015) as a lead. But things worked like magic for Vicky Kaushal since then, as all his movies turned out to be blockbuster hits at the Box-Office. Be it Sanju, Manmarziyaan, or Raazi, the audience fell in love with the dapper actor's brilliant craft.

Image Credit: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Read: Vicky Kaushal Has Some Interesting Films In The Pipeline For 2020, See Full List

So much so that in 2019 Vicky Kaushal won his first National Award for his excellent portrayal as defence personnel in Uri: The Surgical Strike. But it a lesser-known fact that Vicky Kaushal, the serious actor has a goofy and fun-loving side to his personality as well. The actor is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan-base. In one of Vicky Kausha's Instagram photo, he can be seen donning a super-cool and edgy shark hoody. Take a look-

Vicky Kaushal shares a fun photo of himself wearing a shark hoodie

Image Credit: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky Kaushal who is known for his serious roles looks unrecognisable in this Instagram post of his. He can be seen wearing a really quirky hoodie with a shark-print zipper. Even though Vicky's face is not visible in this photo but we sure can understand that the Bhoot actor is truly having a good time posing for the camera.

Read:'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' Box Office Update: Vicky Kaushal Starrer Slows Down

In the background, we can see a charter plane as well. The way the Raazi actor captioned this photo is quite impressive, as he somehow managed to link it with his film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. He wrote about his film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship's trailer.

Image Credit: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Read: Liked 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship? Here Are Some Spooky Indian Horror Novels For You

Vicky Kaushal's latest release Bhoot: Part One: The Haunted Ship has not managed to live up to its hype, and is doing luke-warm business at the box-office. But the dashing actor has some other interesting projects in the pipeline like Sardar Udham Singh and Takht.

Image Credit: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Read: No One Carries Pink Outfits Better Than Bhumi Pednekar And Here's Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.