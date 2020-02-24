Liked 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship? Here Are Some Spooky Indian Horror Novels For You

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is a recent horror movie which theatrically released on February 21, 2020. The movies stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles. Helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the movie is jointly produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Apoorva Mehta.

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is based on a real-life incident that took place in Mumbai. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a couple on an abandoned ship. If you liked the movie and do not wish to lose the taste of horror, here's a list of Indian horror novels for you. Have a look at them.

Ghost stories of Shimla Hills

Ghost stories of Shimla Hills was published in the year 2005. Written by Minakshi Chaudhry, the book narrates around 16 supernatural incidents that have happened in Shimla. All the stories inside the book are based on the facts and experiences of the local people in Shimla.

Afterlife: Ghost stories from Goa

Published in the year 2012, Afterlife: Ghost stories from Goa is written by Jessica Falerio. The plot of the book revolves around a family-get-together in Goa. The Fonseca family reunites to celebrate the 75th birthday of Savio Fonseca. On the night of the celebration, the electricity shuts down. The entire family share Fonseca horror stories and some dark secrets are revealed.

Maya’s New Husband

Maya’s New Husband was published in the year 2015. Written by Neil D’Silva, the book features a psychological horror story. A vicious tale, the novel will leave a person feel the kind of terror which will last for days.

Zombiestan: A Zombie Novel

The book is written by Mainak Dhar. Published in the year 2012, Zombiestan: A Zombie Novel is about a zombie apocalypse. The novel will keep you on the edge of your seat. The book unveils the journey of a place which is known as Zombiestan.

The Other Side

The Other side was published in the year 2013. It is written by Faraaz Kazi and Vivek Banerjee. The book has thirteen paranormal tales. It portrays the world that humans can’t see through their naked eyes.

