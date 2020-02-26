The Debate
The Debate
'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' Box Office Update: Vicky Kaushal Starrer Slows Down

Bollywood News

'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' is a horror film released theatrically on February 21, 2020. Here is its box office collection till February 26, 2020.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
bhoot part one: the haunted ship

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is a horror film released theatrically on February 21, 2020. The movie stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in prominent roles. Helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the movie is jointly produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, and Apoorva Mehta. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is based on a real-life incident that took place in Mumbai. 

ALSO READ| Liked 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship? Here Are Some Spooky Indian Horror Novels For You

Here is the box office collection of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship till February 26

On the day of its release, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship earned around Rs 5.10 crores. The movie saw growth over the weekend i.e. on Saturday and Sunday, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship grossed Rs 5.52 crores and Rs 5.74 crores respectively. According to Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, the Vicky Kaushal saw a drop in its earnings due to the release of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

ALSO READ| Vicky Kaushal Has Had A Great Career So Far, Take A Look At The Actor's Career Graph

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship only managed to earn around Rs 2.32 crores on Monday. While on Tuesday it earned around Rs 2.10 crores. Till February 26, 2020, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship has a total earning of Rs 20.78 crores.

Taran Adarsh tweeted about how he feels Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship’s box office collection will lower down. According to him, the Vicky Kaushal starrer's journey is going to be rough in the coming days. Have a look at Taran Adarsh’s tweet here:

ALSO READ| 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Vs 'Bhoot Part One' BO: Here's How Much Both The Films Made

ALSO READ| 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' Review: Fans Call Vicky Kaushal Starrer Spine Chilling!

 

 

