'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' Box Office Update: Vicky Kaushal Starrer Slows Down

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is a horror film released theatrically on February 21, 2020. The movie stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in prominent roles. Helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the movie is jointly produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, and Apoorva Mehta. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is based on a real-life incident that took place in Mumbai.

Here is the box office collection of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship till February 26

On the day of its release, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship earned around Rs 5.10 crores. The movie saw growth over the weekend i.e. on Saturday and Sunday, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship grossed Rs 5.52 crores and Rs 5.74 crores respectively. According to Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, the Vicky Kaushal saw a drop in its earnings due to the release of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

#Bhoot is steady on the lower side... Select metros contributing to its revenue... Eyes ₹ 24 cr+ total in *Week 1*... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr, Mon 2.32 cr, Tue 2.10 cr. Total: ₹ 20.78 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2020

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship only managed to earn around Rs 2.32 crores on Monday. While on Tuesday it earned around Rs 2.10 crores. Till February 26, 2020, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship has a total earning of Rs 20.78 crores.

Taran Adarsh tweeted about how he feels Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship’s box office collection will lower down. According to him, the Vicky Kaushal starrer's journey is going to be rough in the coming days. Have a look at Taran Adarsh’s tweet here:

#Bhoot struggles, doesn’t make the desired noise at ticket window... Witnesses minimal growth on Day 2 and 3... Finds limited patronage at multiplexes... Sustaining well from Mon to Thu is pivotal... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr. Total: ₹ 16.36 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2020

#Bhoot dips on Day 4... Trending wasn’t strong enough over the weekend and the drop on Day 4 indicates rough journey on remaining weekdays, unless metros stabilise/stay steady... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr, Mon 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 18.68 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2020

