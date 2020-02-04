Vicky Kaushal Has Some Interesting Films In The Pipeline For 2020, See Full List

Vicky Kaushal is one such actor who has managed to carve a special niche for himself in Bollywood in the shortest time span. The dapper actor made his presence felt in the world of Hindi Cinema with his debut itself, Masaan. Since then, Vicky Kaushal has done several blockbuster films, but his claim to fame was when he essayed the role of defence personnel in Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019. So much so that the actor won a National Award for his ground-breaking performance in the film. His fans can't wait to see him back on the silver screen in 2020.

Vicky Kaushal's Movies which all set to hit the screen in 2020

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh's directorial venture Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film is based on a true story and it is Vicky's first horror flick. Recently the trailer of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship was released on social media and it is getting a mixed response from the critics and audiences both. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship also stars Bhumi Pednekar of Pati Patni Aur Woh fame. The horror film is all set the hit the theatres on February 21, 2020. The Vicky Kaushal starrer is produced jointly by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

Sardar Udham Singh

Another Vicky Kaushal film which is amongst the most-anticipated films of 2020 is Sardar Udham Singh. Directed by movie maverick Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham Singh is a biopic of the Jallianwala Bagh survivor. The man who later went to London and assassinated Michael O’Dwyer at Caxton Hall, London. Dwyer was the man behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Post that Sardar Udham Singh surrendered and was hanged on the charges of murder. Since then, Sardar Udham Singh is remembered for his bravery and sacrifice. It will be interesting to see how Vicky Kaushal gets into the skin of Sardar Udham Singh's character in the film. The biopic is produced by Shubhendu Bhattacharya, and is expected to release on October 2, 2020.

Takht

Takht is another Vicky Kaushal movie which will release in 2020. The film is set against the backdrop of the Mughal Era, and it is produced by Dharma Production. According to reports, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Sam Manekshaw

Vicky Kaushal will also play the lead in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Manekshaw. This is the second time Meghna Gulzar and Vicky Kaushal are teaming for a project. Prior to this, the dynamic duo have together worked in Raazi. Sam Manekshaw is a biopic of a decorated officer and War veteran. Manekshaw was the first Field Marshal of India.

