Vicky Kaushal Reveals Why He Said 'yes' To 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'

After giving a power-packed performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike which made the whole country go "high sir", the national award-winning actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to give his fans sweaty palms with his upcoming horror movie titled Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, which also marks the debut of Dharma Productions in the genre of horror. The plot of the film is based on a true incident that took place in Mumbai and narrates the story of a couple who was abandoned on a ship lying static on a beach. Apart from Vicky, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the female lead and is helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. Recently, in an interview with an online portal, Vicky opened up about what enticed him to take up this movie irrespective of not being a horror-movie fanatic.

Vicky Kaushal spoke about what intrigued him to take up Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

Vicky Kaushal has openly spoken about not being a fan of horror movies in multiple interviews. However, his upcoming film titled Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is a horror-thriller itself. Recently, in an interview with an online portal, Vicky spoke about several fascinating aspects about the movie which intrigued him to say yes to it over other scripts.

Vicky stated that when he read the script, what fascinated him was its geography as it was almost like Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining. He further added that his film has the same geography where there is a dilapidated big container ship. He elaborated further saying that there were 10 floors, 300 rooms, engine room, pump room, staircases, so there were many textures in this geography, and anything could happen wherein one could fall, or get trapped. He then said that there were so many possibilities that were created, and they juiced out everything. Vicky's description of the film will surely increase the curiosity among his fans and is all set to hit the silver screens on February 21, 2020. Let's see how much the movie will mint at the box office.

(Image Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram)

