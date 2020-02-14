'Bhoot' Scares: Vicky Kaushal Finds Himself Lured Into Yet Another Booby Trap, Watch Video

Headlining the promotions of the upcoming horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is the Lust Stories actor Vicky Kaushal who plays the role of a survey officer of an abandoned ship in the film. The actor shared yet another teaser of the horror film through his Instagram handle as a part of the 'BhootScares' series that he has previously uploaded on his account. In the teaser, Vicky Kaushal's character Prithvi is lured by his attachment to his loved one into another spine chilling encounter with the supernatural.

Take a look:

The teaser definitely made us scream with fear and anticipate more of such terrifyingly entertaining sequences in the film. Vicky Kaushal had shared other such teasers where he can be seen either 'looking back' at happy memories or hesitatingly falling into a booby trap laid down by 'the haunted ship'.

Have a look:

About the film

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal, is one of the much-anticipated films of 2020. The film has been directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, who is also the writer of the movie. It is a horror film that is said to be based on true events. It features actors like Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. The film is being produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship is all set to hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.

Read | Vicky Kaushal shares spooky ingenious tactic to promote 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'

Read | Vicky Kaushal-Bhumi Pednekar's 'Channa Ve' is "perfect Valentine's Day delight" say fans

Read | Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' was shot at an actual ship!

Read | Bhoot: The Haunted Ship's trailer brings Vicky Kaushal's spooky-scaries to Juhu beach

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.