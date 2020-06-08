Vicky Kaushal Shares A Quirky Post Leaving Fans In Splits; See Pic

Many Bollywood celebs have been entertaining their fans by posting a number of photos and videos on social media. Among many celebrities, actor Vicky Kaushal has also been quite active on social media, giving fans a glimpse of his life under lockdown. The actor recently shared a hilarious picture that will leave you in splits.

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share a before and after picture that is completely unmissable. In the first picture, the actor can be seen striking a stunning pose looking all cool and handsome. He can be seen wearing a maroon shirt along with a denim jacket. He also opted for stylish sunglasses, a well-shaped beard and a messy hairdo.

In the second picture, Vicky Kaushal shared a major throwback picture from his college days. He can be seen wearing big quirky yellow sunglasses. Along with the post, the actor also gave a funny caption that is sure to make fans laugh. He wrote, “Been prepping for this shot since my 1st year of college. Swipe left…” Check out the post below.

Also read | Vicky Kaushal-Ayushmann Khurrana And Other Pairs Who Won A National Award In Same Year

Fans were left in splits seeing this post. Several fans and netizens went on to share laughing emotions on the post. Apart from fans, Vicky Kaushal’s friends and co-stars also went on to comment on the post. Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also left a quirky comment on the post. He wrote, “Ha ha..Chashma Chota aur Star bada ho gaya.” Check out a few more comments below.

Also read | Vicky Kaushal Shares His Post-lockdown Behaviour; Leaves Fans In Splits

Apart from this post, Vicky Kaushal also goes on to share a number of posts keeping his fans entertained. The actor is currently spending time with his family at his Mumbai flat. Vicky Kaushal also goes on to share quirky posts, throwback posts and also goes on to give some glimpses of what he's doing during the day.

The actor recently shared an adorable throwback post of himself playing with a dog. In the picture, he can be seen wearing a black hoodie along with black jeans. He completed the look with white sneakers and also opted for stylish sunglasses and well-gelled hair. Along with the picture, he also wrote saying "he knows with a no handshake emoji." The picture garnered praise from his fans and netizens. Check out the post below.

Also read | Vicky Kaushal & Shweta Recreate An Iconic Song From 'QSQT' In This Throwback Video; Watch

Also read | Vicky Kaushal Misses His Pre-lockdown Days, Shares Throwback Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.