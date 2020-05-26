Vicky Kaushal Shares His Post-lockdown Behaviour; Leaves Fans In Splits

Amid the lockdown, several celebrities have been entertaining fans by posting pictures and videos on their social media handle. Among the many celebs, Vicky Kaushal has also been active on social media during the lockdown, entertaining fans and giving them a glimpse of his life under lockdown. The actor recently shared a throwback video relating it to his post-lockdown plan and is completely unmissable.

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share a video of himself practicing boxing. In the video, he can be seen showcasing his defensive moves against his trainer. The actor can be seen sporting a grey t-shirt and black tracks. Along with the post, the actor also wrote, “My response to handshakes and high fives.” Check out the picture below.

Also read | Vicky Kaushal's 'Love Per Square Foot' Was The First Indian Netflix Movie;Read More Trivia

Seeing this picture, his co-stars and fans were left in splits. Celebs such as Ishaan Khatter, Huma Qureshi, Siddhant Kapoor and many more shared laughing emojis. One of his fans also went on to ask Vicky, “What about Hugs?” to which he replied saying, “hugs in general or a hug from you?” Check out the comments below.

Apart from this post, Vicky Kaushal has also been sharing several posts keeping his fans entertained. He is currently spending time with his loved ones in his Mumbai flat. Vicky Kaushal has been sharing quirky posts, throwback posts, and also giving glimpses of what he does during the day.

The actor recently shared a stunning post of himself horse riding. Along with the picture, he also wrote, “Kabhi din ki shuruat horseback par hoti thi... aaj kal throwback par ho rahi hai!” The picture garnered heaps of praises from his fans. Check out the post below.

Also read | Vicky Kaushal Looks Almost Cherubic In His Tribute To Comic Actor Charlie Chaplin; See Pic

On the work front

The actor will next be seen in the biopic of Sam Manekshaw, Chief Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War during the year 1971. The film is being directed by Meghna Gulzar and also stars Manoj Bajpayee in a pivotal role. Post that Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama and the period drama film Takht that is a multi-starrer film.

Also read | Vicky Kaushal-Ayushmann Khurrana And Other Pairs Who Won A National Award In Same Year

Also read | Vicky Kaushal Misses His Pre-lockdown Days, Shares Throwback Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.