Vicky Kaushal & Shweta Recreate An Iconic Song From 'QSQT' In This Throwback Video; Watch

Vicky Kaushal enjoys a huge fan base in Bollywood currently. The actor always manages to melt the hearts of his fans with his cute looks and warm smile. He debuted opposite Shweta Tripathi in Masaan. Tripathi is an Indian actress, popularly known for her role of Zenia Khan in the Disney Channel Original Series Kya Mast Hai Life.

Shweta Tripathi became a known face in Bollywood with her roles in films like Masaan and Haraamkhor. So, let’s take a look at these two amazing actors of Bollywood in one of the most memorable throwback video in which they are recreating an iconic song from an iconic 90s movie.

Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi recreate the iconic song from QSQT-

In this throwback video of Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripath, the duo is lip-syncing to hit song'Gazab Ka Hai Din' from the movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The duo is acting very beautifully in this video as they recreate the Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla's song. They created this video on the Friendship’s day and captioned it as "Deepak Aur Shaalu’, starting with, “Ab Toh Hum Friend Ho Gaye Hai Na?”.

The video included songs from movies like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Dil Hain Ki Manta Nahi among others. The video also comprises of some iconic dialogues of Bollywood by the popular actors acted and performed by Shweta Tripathi and Vicky Kaushal.

This is the glance of the video posted on Instagram by Shweta Tripathi with Vicky Kaushal. This throwback video from friendships day includes a small part of the video. Have a look at this beautiful post here.

Happy Friendship's day!! Yeh deewanapan, dekho zara!🎈#DeepakAurShaalu #Masaan Full video here- http://bit.ly/DeepakAurShaalu-FriendshipDay #QSQT

#Repost @vickykaushal09

Mazaa aa raha hai... Kasam se! #DeepakAurShaalu #Masaan 🎈🎈

Have a look at this full video of "Deepak Aur Shaalu" which was recreated by Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi-

Both the actors had worked in the film Masaan in the lead roles. Apart from Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi, actor Richa Chadha also played a pivotal role in the movie. Vicky Kaushal’s performance in Masaan won him the IIFA Award and Screen Awards under the category of the Best Male Debut, and a nomination for the Asian Film Award for Best Newcomer.

