Vicky Kaushal's 'Love Per Square Foot' Was The First Indian Netflix Movie;Read More Trivia

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. After doing some substantial roles in movies like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Masaan, and Sanju, the actor was recently in news for bagging the lead role in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming thriller drama. However, no confirmation from either end has been made yet.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal Has Some Interesting Films In The Pipeline For 2020, See Full List

Apart from Bollywood films, Vicky Kaushal has also featured in two popular Netflix movies as well. These are Love Per Square Foot and Lust Stories. In fact, Love Per Square Foot was Vicky Kaushal's digital debut on an OTT platform. It is a romantic drama released in the year 2018, talking about Love Per Square Foot, let's take a look at some lesser-known facts about the Vicky Kaushal starrer which shouldn't be missed.

Interesting Trivia about Vicky Kaushal Starrer Love Per Square Foot

1. Love Per Square Foot was the first Indian Netflix movie, which released in the year 2018. It was bankrolled by popular producer Ronnie Screwala. Love Per Square Foot was helmed by filmmaker Anand Tiwari, who is also done the screenplay for the Netflix flick.

2. Ratna Pathak Shah and Supriya Pathak shared screen space in this Netflix movie. The two are siblings in real-life.

3. Sumeet Vyas, who is a popular Bollywood actor wrote the dialogues for Vicky Kaushal's Love Per Square Foot. The dapper actor has featured in several films like Veere Di Wedding, Ribbon, and Made In China. But, his ticket to fame was YouTube series, Permanent Roommates.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal: Times When 'Uri' Actor Promoted His Films Fiercely On Social Media

4. Angira Dhar made her debut as the female lead with Love Per Square Foot. She is a popular name in the digital world and has done shows like Bang Baaja Baaraat, Boygiri etc.

5. Vicky Kaushal's two Netflix movies released in the same year, first Love Per Square Foot by Anand Tiwari and second Lust Stories directed by Karan Johar.

6. Angira's character name in Love Per Square Foot is Karina inspired by Kareena Kapoor. In the film, another character calls her Karisma, who is also an actor, and Kareena's elder sister.

Also Read: Times When 'Masaan' Actor Vicky Kaushal Sported Uber-cool Hairstyles Onscreen

7. In 2019, Love Per Square Foot also premiered in China's Beijing Film Festival.

8. Love Per Square Foot was released on Valentines Day. The story revolves around the lives of a young couple, who try to find a house in Mumbai.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has some interesting projects in the upcoming year. These include Sardar Udham Singh biopic with Shoojit Sircar to Sam Manekshaw's biopic with Meghna Gulzar. Apart from that, Vicky Kaushal is also a part of Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal To Be A Part Of Sriram Raghavan's Upcoming Thriller Drama?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.