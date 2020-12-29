Vicky Kaushal Shares Photo Of 'last Working Day Of 2020', Says 'count Your Blessings'

As 2020 is coming to an end, Raazi actor Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram on December 29 to share a picture of him on the last day of his work. Along with the picture, the actor also went on to pen a sweet note revealing details about it. On seeing this post, fans could not stop gushing over how stunning the actor looks in the picture.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of his last day of work in 2020. In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a pose as he is all smiles for the camera. The actor can be seen sitting at the back of his car and is giving a peace sign. Vicky can be seen wearing a printed black t-shirt and completed the look with a cap. One can also see the sun rays perfectly falling on the actor’s face.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. He wrote, “Are you also getting to end this year doing what you love doing the most? Last working day of 2020! #countyourblessings ðŸŽ¬â˜€ï¸âœ¨”. Take a look at the picture below.

As soon as the actor shared the post on his social media handle, fans could not stop gushing over Vicky’s looks and style. The post went on to receive likes and positive messages in the comment section. Some of the users spoke all things nice about the picture, while some went on share happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “Damn your smile ♥ï¸ðŸ˜­”. While the other one wrote, “the best way to start my Tuesday”. Take a look at a few captions below.

Recently, Katrina Kaif turned host for celebrations, and several celebrities landed at her residence on Friday. Vicky Kaushal was one of the main celebrities who made the headlines for attending the party. For the unknown, the duo has been rumoured to be in a relationship for the last few months, and once again, Paparazzi managed to click the Uri star on his way to his rumoured lady-love's residence. Interestingly, even Vicky's brother, Sunny Kaushal, was among the guests.

