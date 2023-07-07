Katrina Kaif Mobbed At Airport, Security Pushes Fans Away

Katrina Kaif was snapped making an exit from the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of July 7. As soon as the Welcome actress was spotted by fans, they rushed to greet her and click selfies. Chaos erupted at the airport and video of the same is going viral on social media.

3 things you need to know

Katrina Kaif wore a printed shirt and baggy denim as she was snapped at the Mumbai airport.

The actress was in New York along with her husband Vicky Kaushal.

Though the couple left for the vacation together, Katrina returned alone.

Katrina Kaif’s arrival sets off frenzy at the airport

At the airport, Katrina was greeted by a swarm of fans along with the paparazzi. Fans surrounded her to click pictures with her. This, in turn, created a ruckus. A video of her staff pushing away unruly fans is doing the rounds on social media.

The actress is winning praise on the internet for keeping her composure even as she was hounded at the airport. She made a stylish return from New York in a graphic shirt teamed with blue denim jeans. Katrina has returned to the country after spending some weeks abroad.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's low key vacation

On June 15, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving for their holiday. Photos and videos of the couple from the city were doing rounds on social media. During their time in New York, the actors were spotted in various restaurants as they dined with friends and even clicked some photos with fans.

(Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal obliged fans with selfies during their stay in New York. | Image: Katrina Kaif K09/Instagram)

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot. The actress made headlines recently when reports claimed that she has decided to opt out of the Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee Le Zaraa after multiple delays. She will be seen next in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi.