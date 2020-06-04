Vicky Kaushal Shares Pic Of Video Chat And Malavika Mohanan Has An Interesting Observation

Amid the coronavirus scare and suspended shooting schedule, actors are spending time with their families at home. Actor Vicky Kaushal has been doing the same while also sharing regular updates on social media. He recently took part in a fun video chat with his batchmates and even shared a picture of the same.

Vicky Kaushal enjoys video chat with batchmates

Actor Vicky Kaushal recently took to social media to share a screenshot from his recent video chat with his batchmates. The picture had his friends and a young baby too who was looking adorably into the screen. From the looks of it, Vicky Kaushal is making the most out of this lockdown period by catching up with his loved ones.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s post here:

However, it was the comments section that took away all the attention. Vicky Kaushal and his rumoured girlfriend, Malavika Mohanan took part in a fun banter in the comments. The latter commented, “Bottom left one looks a little older than the rest” while talking about the adorable baby. To this, Vicky Kaushal replied, “@malavikamohanan_ that’s what the bottom left cutie was saying... “you guys need to grow up!”.

Vicky Kaushal has been using the opportunity to spend some quality time with his family. The actor has been regularly sharing pictures and videos of his antics around the house. Vicky Kaushal even had a wonderful quarantine birthday in April. He celebrated the day with his family and brother at home. The actor baked his birthday cake at home and had a gala time surrounded by his loved ones.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh’s horror flick, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship earlier this year. He will be next seen in Sardar Udham Singh. The actor had revealed in a previous interview that he has wrapped up the filming for the same. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in his Uri director’s next directorial, Ashwatthama that will go on floors next year.

