Which Vicky Kaushal Look Do You Prefer The Most: Kurta Or Blazer?

With each film, Vicky Kaushal is proving his mettle as an actor with his versatile performances. He started his career with Neeraj Ghaywan’s critically acclaimed film, Masaan. Vicky Kaushal received praise from all corners for his performance in the film. Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh’s horror flick, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship.

In addition to his performance skills, Vicky Kaushal has now also made a place for himself as one of the most fashionable actors. Be it any event, the Masaan actor has always managed to appear in his fashion best. Vicky Kaushal is known to always carry off any style with utter grace and elegance.

Vicky Kaushal in kurta or blazer?

Vicky Kaushal blazer looks:

Vicky Kaushal recently donned this blazer by Dinkar Aneja from an event. He styled the outfit to give it a very casual appeal. He chose to don a t-shirt with the blazer and completed the look with classic white sneakers.

Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in this Vastralab white blazer. He donned this look for a recent film awards function where he was the anchor. Vicky Kaushal gave the blazer a very formal look by accessorizing it with a brooch.

Vicky Kaushal kurta looks:

Vicky Kaushal donned this black Anita Dongre kurta and pants for a recent event. She styled the outfit by sporting a clean hairstyle and black footwear. The blue patterns on the kurta gave the outfit a very contrasting feel.

Vicky Kaushal donned this light blue kurta for Diwali 2019. He looked dapper as he paired the kurta with a similar coloured Nehru jacket. He also completed the look with Patiala pants.

