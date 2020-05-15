Vicky Kaushal Spills Beans About 'Ashwatthama'; Calls It 'ambitious And Huge'

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, many Bollywood celebrities are containing themselves at home. Actor Vicky Kaushal has been putting this time to good use and spending some quality time with his family. He has been constantly updating his fans about what he is up to during this time. Vicky Kaushal recently opened up about his upcoming film, Ashwatthama.

ALSO READ | 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' Director Aditya Dhar Reveals Why He Chose Vicky For His Next

Vicky Kaushal talks about Ashwatthama

In a recent interview, Vicky Kaushal revealed that the project will go on floors by 2021. Vicky Kaushal also shared that Ashwatthama will be “ambitious and huge”. He added that both director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala are trying their hand at something that has not been attempted in Bollywood. The actor added that he is waiting to start the journey of Ashwatthama.

ALSO READ | Which Vicky Kaushal Look Do You Prefer The Most: Kurta Or Blazer?

Post an interesting 2019 with films like Uri: The Surgical Strike that even won him the National Film Award for Best Actor, Vicky will be collaborating once again with his Uri director Aditya Dhar for Ashwatthama. Vicky Kaushal will be playing the titular role in the film of Hindu mythology character Guru Dronacharya’s son. However, the film will be set against a contemporary background.

It was earlier reported that Vicky Kaushal will be going through some intense training for his role in Ashwatthama. The actor will allegedly be training in a variety of things including mixed martial arts, Israeli and Japanese martial art. Vicky Kaushal will also be gaining weight for his role in the Ashwatthama. The film will reportedly be shot across various locations across the world.

ALSO READ | Vicky Kaushal: Where Was The Actor Before His Big Bollywood Debut?

Vicky Kaushal also wrapped up the shooting for Shoojit Sircar directed Sardar Udham Singh. The film is set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Vicky Kaushal admitted that working with Shoojit Sircar was an enriching experience for him. He also added that he has always wanted to work with the director and Sardar Udham Singh was a memorable one. Vicky Kaushal also revealed that this film is in post-production now.

ALSO READ | Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar And Other Actors Who've Excelled In The Role Of Army Men

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.