Vicky Kaushal’s Oberoi Springs Sealed As 11-year-old Tests Positive For COVID-19

The ongoing coronavirus has resulted in states across the country going into a lockdown. Many people have been quarantining in their homes amidst the lockdown. Several housing societies have been sealed where health officials have found people who've been tested positive for coronavirus and the latest one to join the list is Vicky Kaushal’s, Oberoi Springs.

Oberoi Springs sealed as 11-year-old tests positive

Vicky Kaushal’s housing complex in Andheri, Oberoi Springs, has been partially sealed at the moment. This action came into effect after an 11-year-old was tested positive for the coronavirus. The complex also houses several other Bollywood actors like Chitrangada Singh and Chahatt Khanna.

Reportedly, the case that has been tested positive is the daughter of a doctor. The case is allegedly from the C-Wing of the complex. It is still not clear whether any of the actors belong to the same wing in Oberoi Springs.

BMC has reportedly sanitised the entire complex. Residents of Oberoi Springs are now taking extra safety measures to see to it that the coronavirus does not spread. It is not clear whether the entire Oberoi Springs has been sealed or just the particular building.

Several other Bollywood celebrities like Ahmed Khan, Sudhanshu Pandey and Sapna Mukerji also stay at Oberoi Springs. A few days earlier, there were reports that Bollywood actor Seema Pandey’s building in Andheri has been sealed as well. A doctor was allegedly found positive of the coronavirus.

TV actor Sonalika Joshi’s building has also been reportedly sealed for similar reasons. Her co-star Tanmay Vekaria’s building in Kandivali has been sealed as well. Aahana Kumra’s complex has also been under similar restrictions.

