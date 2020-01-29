Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar And Other Actors Who've Excelled In The Role Of Army Men

India celebrated its 71st Republic Day a few days back. Many army men have sacrificed their lives to protect the nation. Bollywood has always paid tributes to these brave hearts by telling their stories of valour and courage in the big screen. Here is a look at some of the most inspiring, memorable characters of men in uniform.

ALSO READ | Army Organises 'Run For Fun' On Eve Of Republic Day In JK's Doda

Bollywood’s most popular army men

1. Vicky Kaushal - Uri: The Surgical Strike

Vicky Kaushal played the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian Army in Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film followed the real-life events of the 2016 Uri Attack and the following retaliation by the Indian Army. The film was a huge hit at the box office and was welcomed with open arms by both critics and audience. Vicky Kaushal even won the National Award for Best Actor for his role in the film.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif Supports 'rumoured Beau' Vicky Kaushal's Brother At The Forgotten Army Launch

2. Sunny Deol - Border

One cannot forget the patriotic Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri from JP Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster film, Border. Sunny Deol played the lead role in the film and was accompanied by Suniel Shetty and Akshaye Khanna who played the role of his fellow army men. The film was an adaptation of the real-life events that happened during the Battle of Longewala in 1971. The film won many awards that year including three National Film Awards. Sunny Deol even won the Filmfare Award and Star Screen Awards for the Best Actor.

ALSO READ | The Forgotten Army Starring Sunny Kaushal | Know When Does It Air On Amazon Prime

3. Akshay Kumar - Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty

The Akshay Kumar starrer Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty saw the actor don the role of an army officer for the first time. The film was a huge hit at the box office and was also one of the highest-grossing films of 2014. Kumar was appreciated for his performance in the film and even earned a Filmfare nomination for the same.

ALSO READ | 'Sex Education 2' Cast Takes The 'Paani Puri Challenge' In This Hilarious Video

4. Ajay Devgn- LOC: Kargil

LOC: Kargil has an ensemble cast where some of the top actors took on the role of army personnel including Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Manoj Bajpayee, Saif Ali Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. However, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan’s performances in the film stood out. LOC: Kargil is also one of the longest films to be made till date and is based on the Kargil War.

5. Hrithik Roshan- Lakshya

Hrithik Roshan took on the role of an army man in the Farhan Akhtar directorial. The film was set in the fictionalized backdrop of the Kargil War. The film also had Amitabh Bachchan in an army personnel’s role. The song, Main Aisa Kyun Hoon, from the film, is still one of the best dance numbers in Bollywood and even won a National Film Award. The film was a huge hit at the box office and is still counted amongst Roshan’s best performances till date.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.