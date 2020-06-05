Vicky Kaushal Suggests Fans Watch This Hollywood Film For Upcoming Weekend

The lockdown has become a great way for fans to go back to watching their favourite shows and movies which they could not catch up on. Celebrities like Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone have already begun sharing their watch list with fans. Arjun Kapoor has a whole set of movies listed on his Instagram profile where he suggests fans to watch movies. Jumping on the bandwagon is Masaan star Vicky Kaushal.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Shares Pic Of Video Chat And Malavika Mohanan Has An Interesting Observation

Vicky Kaushal suggests his fans this Hollywood film

Vicky took to Instagram to share what he felt was a good movie to watch this weekend. The actor shared a picture of Whiplash and wrote down a famous quote from the film. Thus, fans seemingly understood that he has suggested this movie for his fans' weekend watchlist. The Miles Tyler and J.K. Simmons film speaks about a relationship between a drummer and an abusive bandleader. The film goes on to explore the various layers in their relationship through the story as it progresses. The film has a gripping narrative which will take the viewers on an emotional roller coaster.

Also Read | Malavika Mohanan Leaves An Interesting Comment Under Vicky Kaushal's Post; Check Here

Vicky Kaushal too has seemed to like the film very much as he shared the poster of the film with his fans. Below he wrote a famous quote from the film which spoke about the moral crux of the movie in general. Prior to this, Vicky Kaushal had urged his fans to watch the series Peaky Blinders when asked by a fan in a question and answers session. Thus, Vicky has been catching up on several shows and movies amid the lockdown, making most of his time while being home with his family.

Also Read | Here's Why Sara Ali Khan & Vicky Kaushal Posted Black Boxes On Social Media

On the work front, there are a bunch of projects Vicky Kaushal will be seen in for which his fans are extremely excited. The actor will most likely be seen in the Shoojit Sircar directed film Shaheed Udham Singh. The test photos and several snippets from the film shared by Vicky have gotten fans excited for this particular film. The film is expected to get a January 2021 release, according to a news portal. Besides that, Vicky will also be seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht. This film will see stars like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Takht is expected to release in December 2021, according to a news portal.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Cautions Fans To Stay Safe, Hopes Rain Showers Don't Bring 'too Much Drama'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.