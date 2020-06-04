Here's Why Sara Ali Khan & Vicky Kaushal Posted Black Boxes On Social Media

In the last week or so, many Hollywood celebrities have been posting a blank black picture on their social media handles. Bollywood celebs are also seen posting such posts on their social media handles. From stars like Vicky Kaushal to Sara Ali Khan, many actors have joined the movement in Bollywood too. After looking at these posts, many fans might wonder what the reason is for them to share these black square pictures. Here is all one should know about why the stars are posting such pictures.

Vicky Kaushal to Sara Ali Khan why stars are posting black pictures

Several celebs have taken to Instagram and joined the #blackouttuesday movement. This movement was started to support George Floyd who fell prey to police brutality in broad daylight in USA. Actors like Vicky Kaushal, Ishan Khatter and Tara Sutaria posted these pictures on their profile to support anti-racism. Take a look at their posts here.

All the stars are posting these pictures as they have joined the movement 'Blackout Tuesday'. George Floyd died May 26, 2020, due to police brutality. He died after an officer pinned him to the ground and kneeled on his neck. This has led to a lot of protests all across USA. A lot of Hollywood celebs like The Rock, Heidy Klum and many others have also joined the movement. 'Blackout Tuesday' is significant as the citizens of the USA are creating awareness on how black lives are important.

More about the incident

On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, four Minneapolis police officers were fired as they were involved in the death of Floyd. Footage of George being pinned down by an officer surfaced on the internet. In the fopotage, the officer is seen firmly sticking his knee on Floyd's back and neck. In the video, George was also seen with his head down next to the Minneapolis patrol car.

In the nine-minute clip long clip Floyd was seen groaning in pain as he kept pleading, "I cannot breathe". The person who shot the video was heard telling the officers that the man was bleeding from his nose. Floyd's death is currently being investigated by the FBI.

