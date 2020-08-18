Vicky Kaushal, Urmila Matondkar And Others Extend Wishes On Gulzar's Birthday

Indian lyricist Gulzar, born on August 18, is best known for his films like Angoor, Parichay, Koshish and more. The music legend celebrates his 86th birthday today and has been a part of the Indian music industry since 1963. The lyricist has won several accolades, including a Grammy, throughout his career and was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2004. He is also the recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Many celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal and Urmila Matondkar, took to their social media to extend their wishes to the music maestro.

Vicky Kaushal and others celebrities extend their wishes to Gulzar

Actor Vicky Kaushal took to his social media stories to share a picture with Gulzar. The Love Per Square Feet actor simply shared a candid picture with him. In the picture, the two are seen happily holding hands as they are engrossed in a deep conversation. Going by his look, it seems like that actor met the writer around the time he was gearing up for Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Actor Urmila Matondkar also took to her social media to wish Gulzar for his birthday. She shared a picture of Gulzar's lyrics and penned down a wish for him in her tweet. She shared a few lines from one of his popular songs from Amol Palekar's Golmaal. The lines from the song read "Aane Wala Pal Jaane Wala Hai, Ho Sake Toh Usme Zindagi Bita Do, Pal Jo Yeh Janewala Hai".

à¤—à¥à¤²à¤œà¤¼à¤¾à¤° à¤¸à¤¾à¤¹à¤¬ à¤œà¤¼à¤¿à¤‚à¤¦à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾à¤¦à¥¤ — Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood) (@anubhavsinha) August 18, 2020

Anubhav Sinha took to his Twitter to extend his wishes to filmmaker Gulzar. Without sharing any picture or lyrics of the popular musician, the director simply added praise for him on his social media. He wrote, "Gulzar Sahab Zindabad". (Long Live Mr Gulzar)

Shankar Mahadevan also took to his social media to wish Gulzar for his 86th birthday. Sharing a series of pictures with him, Shankar penned down a sweet note for lyricist. Sharing the pictures on his Instagram, he wrote in the caption, "No amount of words can describe how much I love you, sir! Happiest Birthday and looking forward to meeting you soooooooon!!!!". [sic]

